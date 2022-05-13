Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 96.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB traded up $4.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.11. 1,230,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,558. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.34. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIIB. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.47.

Biogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.