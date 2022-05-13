Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,013 shares during the period. Prologis comprises about 1.2% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,382,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,090,000 after purchasing an additional 204,568 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Prologis by 69.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,367 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,067,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,495,000 after purchasing an additional 92,137 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Prologis by 6.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,750,000 after purchasing an additional 419,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Prologis by 8.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,648,000 after purchasing an additional 351,510 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

Prologis stock traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,385,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,342. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.39 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.51. The company has a market cap of $95.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.33%.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

