Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 58,860 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lowered their price target on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,309,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,846,795. The company has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.46. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

