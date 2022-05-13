Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,138 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $102.09. 1,580,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,313. The company has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.30. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $106.82.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

