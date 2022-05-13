Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 87,678 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,481 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 87,678 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.60. The stock had a trading volume of 32,022,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,726,676. The company has a market capitalization of $178.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $58.42.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.