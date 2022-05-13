Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) EVP Robin S. Hargrove Sells 30,500 Shares of Stock

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $65.68 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

