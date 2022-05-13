Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) PT Raised to GBX 1,700 at Morgan Stanley

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,500 ($18.49) to GBX 1,700 ($20.96) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondi to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,000 ($24.66) to GBX 2,072 ($25.55) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,272.00.

OTCMKTS:MONDY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,934. Mondi has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average of $45.63.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

