Morgan Stanley Cuts Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Price Target to GBX 156

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 162 ($2.00) to GBX 156 ($1.92) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 240 ($2.96) to GBX 215 ($2.65) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $185.50.

OTCMKTS:MLSPF opened at $1.45 on Monday. Melrose Industries has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

