Morgan Stanley Increases Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target to $94.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SYY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.89.
Sysco stock opened at $82.61 on Wednesday. Sysco has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The stock has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14.
In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $6,452,186.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 221,427 shares of company stock valued at $19,220,747. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.
About Sysco (Get Rating)
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
