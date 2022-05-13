Morgan Stanley Increases Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target to $94.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SYY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.89.

Sysco stock opened at $82.61 on Wednesday. Sysco has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The stock has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $6,452,186.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 221,427 shares of company stock valued at $19,220,747. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

