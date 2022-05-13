Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 341.7% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 123.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 740.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 5.8% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 51.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $22.07. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,729. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $28.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.88.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

