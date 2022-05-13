Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Director Buys $1,982,500.00 in Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MS traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,944,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,028,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $140.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.95. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,315 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 45.6% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $879,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.6% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

