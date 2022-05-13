Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($34.52) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,585 ($31.87).

HIK stock opened at GBX 1,718 ($21.18) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 11.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,986.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,104.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of GBX 1,651.50 ($20.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,703 ($33.33).

In other news, insider Sigurdur Olafsson sold 27,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,988 ($24.51), for a total transaction of £546,660.24 ($673,973.91). Also, insider Douglas Hurt bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,954 ($24.09) per share, for a total transaction of £29,310 ($36,136.11).

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

