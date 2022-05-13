MorphoSys (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) Trading Down 11.7%

MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 11.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.88 and last traded at $18.88. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.38.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average is $32.69.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

