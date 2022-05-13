Mortice (LON:MORT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.00

Mortice Limited (LON:MORT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.17). Mortice shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.17), with a volume of 3,800 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 14. The company has a market cap of £6.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64.
Mortice Company Profile (LON:MORT)
