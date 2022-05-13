Mortice (LON:MORT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.00

Mortice Limited (LON:MORT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.17). Mortice shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.17), with a volume of 3,800 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 14. The company has a market cap of £6.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64.

Mortice Company Profile (LON:MORT)

Mortice Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in India and Sri Lanka. It operates through Guarding, Facility Management, and Others segments. The company offers guarding, safety, and security services. It also provides facilities and property management services, mechanical and engineering maintenance services, and technology driven solutions.

