Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. Motorola Solutions posted earnings of $1.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year earnings of $9.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $9.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $11.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share.

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.55.

Shares of MSI stock traded up $14.66 on Friday, hitting $216.20. 60,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,091. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.18 and its 200 day moving average is $238.88. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $193.93 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.13%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 916,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,900,000 after purchasing an additional 83,513 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 294.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,748,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

