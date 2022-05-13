Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSI traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $201.54. 1,570,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,741. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.88. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $193.93 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.55.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 298,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,133 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.