Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.80-$9.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.74 billion-$8.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.76 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.80-9.95 EPS.

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $275.55.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $201.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,741. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.18 and its 200-day moving average is $238.88. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $193.93 and a 52 week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 534.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.