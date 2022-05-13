Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.83-1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05-2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.05 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.80-$9.95 EPS.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $275.55.

MSI stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $201.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,570,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,741. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.19. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $193.93 and a 52 week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.13%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 534.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

