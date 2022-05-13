MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Position Boosted by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.50.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $21.01 on Friday, hitting $408.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,476. The business has a 50 day moving average of $470.87 and a 200 day moving average of $544.36. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 1.07. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

