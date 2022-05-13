MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) by 123.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,508,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834,374 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSD Acquisition were worth $14,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,640,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,620,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its position in shares of MSD Acquisition by 1,224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,324,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,137 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,125,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of MSD Acquisition by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,005,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 652,630 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSD Acquisition alerts:

Shares of MSDA opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSD Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSD Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.