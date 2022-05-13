mStable USD (MUSD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $238,358.00

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 13th. During the last week, mStable USD has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $40.93 million and $238,358.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,536.74 or 0.99951020 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00036361 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00014375 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000840 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.