Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,194 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Murphy Oil worth $9,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 309.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 64,554 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,308,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,939,000 after buying an additional 99,515 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 263,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 78,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 37,257 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 721,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after buying an additional 269,942 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on MUR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other news, VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $72,444.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 2,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $89,266.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,065 shares of company stock worth $783,852 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUR traded up $1.72 on Friday, reaching $34.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,351. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80 and a beta of 2.55.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $552.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

