MXC (MXC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $194.93 Million

MXC (MXC) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. MXC has a total market capitalization of $194.93 million and approximately $13.44 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MXC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0738 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MXC has traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MXC Profile

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

MXC Coin Trading

