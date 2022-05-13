My DeFi Pet Price Tops $0.18 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 13th. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000610 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 41.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.13 or 0.00542305 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,459.93 or 2.08138916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00036278 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000250 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

