MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Posts Earnings Results

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a positive return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS.

MYTE stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,280. The company has a market cap of $825.49 million, a PE ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 0.30. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

