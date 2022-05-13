NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NSTG. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

NSTG stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.62. The company had a trading volume of 27,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. NanoString Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $70.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.06.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.33). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 87.89% and a negative return on equity of 63.97%. The company had revenue of $31.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $319,591.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $169,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,146 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 449.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 33.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

