National Bank Financial Lowers Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target to C$22.00

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SISXF. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Savaria from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.30.

Shares of SISXF traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.06. 3,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average is $14.36.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

