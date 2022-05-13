National Bank Financial Raises Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target to C$46.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$45.25 to C$46.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EDVMF. Scotiabank upped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$41.00 to C$42.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,450 ($30.21) to GBX 2,850 ($35.14) in a report on Monday, April 4th. CIBC reduced their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Endeavour Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $393.81.

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at $21.83 on Monday. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $28.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.21.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

