National Bankshares Cuts Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$43.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.50 to C$43.50 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$43.69.

POW stock opened at C$33.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.55. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 19.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.67. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$33.03 and a 52 week high of C$44.53.

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$19.48 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.6499998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.495 dividend. This is a boost from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.02%.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

