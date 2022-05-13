National Bankshares Cuts TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target to C$18.50

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables to a hold rating and set a C$19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$19.15.

Shares of RNW opened at C$17.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.61 billion and a PE ratio of 33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of C$16.01 and a 1-year high of C$22.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.08.

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 179.38%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

