National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE NHC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.23. 47,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.30. National HealthCare has a twelve month low of $61.98 and a twelve month high of $78.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $283.43 million during the quarter.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.