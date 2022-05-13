National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Shares of NYSE NHC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.23. 47,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.30. National HealthCare has a twelve month low of $61.98 and a twelve month high of $78.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $283.43 million during the quarter.
National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National HealthCare (NHC)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.