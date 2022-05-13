National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $194.31

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $194.31 and last traded at $195.16, with a volume of 6263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $199.80.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Western Life Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.45 and a 200-day moving average of $213.27. The company has a market capitalization of $726.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.01.
In related news, Director Thomas A. Blackwell bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.31 per share, for a total transaction of $104,155.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Boone purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $217.16 per share, for a total transaction of $43,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in National Western Life Group during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 1,057.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 71.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 274.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.
National Western Life Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWLI)
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.
