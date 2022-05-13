NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 300 ($3.70) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NWG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.88) to GBX 330 ($4.07) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.33) to GBX 280 ($3.45) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($2.96) to GBX 250 ($3.08) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 308.75 ($3.81).

Shares of NWG opened at GBX 207.70 ($2.56) on Monday. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of GBX 182.85 ($2.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 258.10 ($3.18). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 215.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 225.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 3.16%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.38%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

