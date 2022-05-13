NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.49

Shares of NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBSPF. UBS Group raised NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Investec downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

