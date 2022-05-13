Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Short Interest Update

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 223,300 shares, an increase of 121.5% from the April 15th total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.73.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 116.36% and a negative net margin of 1,557.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

