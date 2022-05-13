Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Navios Maritime from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE NM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,966. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. Navios Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90.

Navios Maritime ( NYSE:NM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $156.79 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 726.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 108.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 21.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 134,541 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 23,619 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 34.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 282,436 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains.

