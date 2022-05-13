Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 million. Navitas Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Navitas Semiconductor updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ NVTS traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,005. The company has a quick ratio of 26.04, a current ratio of 27.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.32. Navitas Semiconductor has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $22.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVTS. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. CJS Securities began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navitas Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

