Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

NKTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.46.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.03. 143,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,978,557. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $19.37.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $24.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.89 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 476.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $119,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $53,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

