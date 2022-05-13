Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Given New 23.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from 24.00 to 23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Nel ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC cut shares of Nel ASA to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nel ASA from 10.00 to 11.40 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.80.

Shares of NLLSF stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 74,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,411. Nel ASA has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

