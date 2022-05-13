NEST Protocol Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last Week (NEST)

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $59.47 million and $6.71 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0297 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,061.77 or 1.00105357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00105004 BTC.

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST Protocol (NEST) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

