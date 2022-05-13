Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ UEPS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.57. 1,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,071. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $6.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

In related news, Director Monde Nkosi purchased 43,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $215,086.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 69,539 shares of company stock worth $346,557 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UEPS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1,007.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,586 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,997,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,588,000 after purchasing an additional 598,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, provides fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company develops payment technologies to offers financial and value -added services to its customers.

