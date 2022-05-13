Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in April

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,450,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSAV remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,625,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,205,436. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Net Savings Link has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.15.

Net Savings Link Company Profile

Net Savings Link, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset technology company. It holds interests in Cryptocurrency Trading Platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and offers a range of trading services, such as portfolio management and price search function. This platform supports various cryptocurrency exchanges.

