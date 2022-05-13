Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,300 shares, a growth of 664.3% from the April 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.48. 1,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,180. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.0312 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

