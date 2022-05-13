New Mountain Finance Co. (NMFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on June 30th

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

New Mountain Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 97.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect New Mountain Finance to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57. New Mountain Finance has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $68.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.25 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 68.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that New Mountain Finance will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $904,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.