New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.37)-$(0.31) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $920-$930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $927.55 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.37–$0.31 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEWR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.56.

NYSE:NEWR traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $47.82. 2,481,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,507. New Relic has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $128,648.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $2,230,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,748 shares of company stock valued at $9,245,159 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 129.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in New Relic by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

