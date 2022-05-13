New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.38–$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $212.00 million-$214.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.34 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.37–$0.31 EPS.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $47.82 on Friday. New Relic has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.69 and its 200-day moving average is $86.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.17). New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The business had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that New Relic will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.89.

In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $128,648.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 1,024 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $72,611.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,748 shares of company stock worth $7,014,959 in the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in New Relic by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in New Relic by 71.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 24,817 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth $1,193,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 28.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

