New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Needham & Company LLC downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $47.82, but opened at $42.00. New Relic shares last traded at $46.39, with a volume of 39,129 shares.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NEWR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.89.

In related news, CEO William Staples sold 2,535 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $179,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 1,024 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $72,611.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,748 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,959 in the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engaged Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,814,000 after purchasing an additional 423,054 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,562,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,504,000 after buying an additional 127,940 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 2,123.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,208,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,847,000 after buying an additional 1,153,798 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 786,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,597,000 after buying an additional 186,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,654,000 after buying an additional 10,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.11.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic Company Profile (NYSE:NEWR)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

