New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.89.

Shares of NEWR opened at $47.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.99. New Relic has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.11.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Relic will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $128,648.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $1,983,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,748 shares of company stock worth $7,014,959 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in New Relic by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in New Relic by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in New Relic by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

