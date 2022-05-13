New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

Posted by on May 13th, 2022

New Relic (NYSE:NEWRGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.89.

Shares of NEWR opened at $47.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.99. New Relic has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.11.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Relic will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $128,648.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $1,983,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,748 shares of company stock worth $7,014,959 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in New Relic by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in New Relic by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in New Relic by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic (Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.