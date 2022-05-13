New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $32.55

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.55 and last traded at $32.63, with a volume of 33447 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.20.

NYT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Times in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.45.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.35 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $427,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $414,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in New York Times by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in New York Times by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in New York Times by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in New York Times by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in New York Times by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Times Company Profile (NYSE:NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

