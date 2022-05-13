Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld Sells 4,000 Shares

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $266,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,982.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Newmont stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.25. 6,361,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,937,193. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 0.36. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average of $65.92.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.69.

Newmont Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

